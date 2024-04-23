Nigeria: Ex-Deputy Speaker Ihedioha Quits PDP

A former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that the party was no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His resignation comes barely days after the PDP held its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was meant to take far-reaching decisions on those accused of anti-party activities during the 2023 elections.

However, Ihedioha, who briefly served as Imo State governor in 2019 until the Supreme Court upturned his victory, disclosed his resignation in a letter to the chairman of PDP in his Mbutu Ward of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State.

He also copied the chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), PDP acting national chairman, and chairman of PDP in Imo State.

The letter dated April 23, 2024, and titled "Resignation From The Peoples Democratic Party," reads: "Since 1998, I have contributed my quota to the development and transformation of the Peoples Democratic Party as one of the founding members. All these years, I have taken pride in the fact that the PDP is a party that will always look inwards for internal reforms and provide credible leadership for the people, whether in power or outside power. I have had the benefit of serving and benefitting from the party at various levels.

"Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs. Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

"It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party effective immediately. While this decision was difficult to take, I, however, believe that it is the right one. Despite this resignation, I will always be available to offer my services towards the deepening of democracy and good governance in Nigeria."