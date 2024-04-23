Nigeria: Senator Ningi's Suspension - Atiku Tasks Nass, Others On Integrity

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the interest of Nigerians would be better served if institutions of government are strengthened on the basis of integrity.

The former vice president made the remark during his solidarity visit to the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Abdul Ningi at his residence in Abuja on Monday.

Atiku visited the opposition senator on account of his suspension by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over allegations of budgetary irregularities and fiscal inflation introduced into the 2024 Appropriation Act without mandatory approval by the National Assembly.

Atiku said, "The integrity of public institutions, especially such as the National Assembly, is a mirror to how the interests of the masses are preserved and protected in a democracy."

He said the struggle that Senator Ningi finds himself in today, is a continuation of the long-drawn agitation (which Ningi had been a part of) to make sure that public institutions in Nigeria don't apply brute force to oppress and compromise the interests of the masses.

"This agitation did not start just recently. It started during the military era, and it is essential that public institutions, especially the National Assembly, do not become a tool in the hands of oppressive governments.

"By our visitation today, we have come to show solidarity with Distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi and to also pass a message to those who see public office as an instrument to oppress the people, that Senator Ningi is not alone in this struggle.

"In fact, the entire people of Nigeria and friends of Nigeria in the international community are behind our drive to cleanse Nigeria of oppressive nuances of people in positions of authority," Atiku said.

Responding, Senator Ningi thanked Atiku and his delegation for the visit and for choosing to take a stand on the side of the masses.

"The struggle that we are in for today is to make sure that whichever political party is in power and whoever is in the position of public office, the interests of the masses must remain sacrosanct and insulated from the whims of any one individual, no matter how highly placed."

Senator Abdul Ningi was suspended in March 2024, over allegations that the Senate padded the 2024 budget. His suspension is for three months.