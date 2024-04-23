Nigeria: Kaduna Group Raises Alarm Over Spate of Attacks in Birnin-Gwari

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) of Kaduna State has raised alarm over the spate of bandits' activities in the community.

BEPU in a statement on Tuesday issued by its chairperson, Pharm Jamila Sani, called for urgent attention towards tackling the surge of insecurity in the area.

It noted that the people of the area currently languish in fear, thereby, calling for urgent measures to boost security and reinstate peace and stability in the area.

The union however, commended the efforts of state government and security agencies in tackling the menace, while urging them to redouble their efforts.

"We write to urgently draw attention to the recent surge in violent assaults orchestrated by armed bandits in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

"On Wednesday, April 17th, 2024, Unguwan Danko and Unguwan Kanawa of Dogondawa Ward bore the brunt of a

devastating attack, resulting in the tragic loss of 23 lives.

"Merely 24 hours later, traders returning from the weekly market in Birnin-Gwari Town faced ambush near Mararraban Agero, leading to the deaths of four vigilant members and the abduction of several others.

"Moreover, the community of Bagoma, a suburb of Birnin Gwari, is grappling with a burgeoning humanitarian crisis as women, children, and the elderly are forced into displacement due to the persistent threat of attacks. This displacement stems from at least three preceding assaults in the area, marked by kidnappings and fatalities," the Union said.

It further commended "the valiant efforts of the security personnel, including the Army, Airforce, Police, DSS, KADVS and hunters who have tirelessly fought against the armed bandits in Birnin Gwari."

BEPU described as truly commendable, their patriotic, selfless dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens in the area.

While acknowledging the efforts of the community and government in supporting these brave men, BEPU implored relevant authorities to intensify, and promptly execute decisive measures to quell the increasing threat.