Nigeria: Lagos to Roll Out 2,000 CNG Buses, 231 Electric Vehicles in June

The Lagos State government on Tuesday hinted that it has commenced moves to introduce about 2, 000 Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, buses into the state before the end of 2024.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi disclosed this at the commencement of the 2024 ministerial briefing on the activities of the ministry in the administration of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Osiyemi also said the state government is set to launch about 231 electric vehicles by the end of June, 2024.

According to Osiyemi, the state government is already engaging a private company on the acquisition of the CNG buses which will be distributed in two phases of 1,000, scheduled to be introduced by the end of 2024.

He explained that measure was part of efforts to alleviate the effects of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government on the residents.

"We are also looking at introducing about 231 electric vehicles on our road to complement the existing fleet of vehicles, using diesel and petrol," Osiyemi stated.

The Commissioner added that the initiative was targeted at delivering cheaper, safer and more climate-friendly energy to residents and Nigerians in general.