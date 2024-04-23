Ghana Has Made Notable Strides in the Fight Against Human Trafficking in Recent Years - Human Trafficking Secretariat

The Head of the Human Trafficking Secretariat at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Madam Abena Annobea Asare disclosed this, at a 3-day sensitization program organized in collaboration with Expertise France and the Ghana Refugee Board.

She stated that government through the ministry, has adopted a national plan of action against human trafficking.

This, she noted outlines strategic priorities and actions which would help Ghana prevent human trafficking activities for the next five years.

According to Madam Asare, the purpose of the sensitization program was to raise awareness among law enforcement agencies protecting refugees, Ghana Refugee Board staff, and the refugees themselves about the risks of human trafficking, irregular migration and the need to report such cases.

The Protection Expert for Expertise France, Madam Alessandra Bianco reiterated the workshop's goals and objectives, stating that by shedding light on the nature, causes, and consequences of Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration, stakeholders could foster a culture of vigilance and accountability within communities.

She called on stakeholders to work collaboratively to create a safer, more resilient environment for refugees and combat the surge of human trafficking and irregular migration.

On his part, the Head of Ghana Refugee Board, Mr. Tetteh Padi, expressed the vulnerability of refugees, stating that, it often creates conditions such as human trafficking and exploitation.

He therefore thanked the Human Trafficking Secretariat and Expertise France for organizing the workshop, which would educate refugees and asylum seekers on social vices, make them comfortable, and ensure that their rights are upheld.

The sensitization program was specifically aimed at raising awareness on the nature, causes, and consequences of human trafficking and irregular migration; Understanding the refugees and their processes for seeking asylum; - Equipping the relevant agencies (Law Enforcement Agencies, GRB, UNHCR) with the knowledge and skills to recognize HT indicators and how to respond appropriately.