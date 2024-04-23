Nigeria: Ondo 2024 - Despite Controversies, APC Declares Aiyedatiwa Governorship Candidate

Some of the aspirants rejected the results, saying that no election took place in Ondo State on Saturday. They asked that the exercise be canceled and repeated.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been declared winner of the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Saturday.

By the declaration, he becomes the party's candidate for the forthcoming 16 November governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the Election Committee and governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, made the declaration in the early hours of Monday in Akure after the presentation of results from the 18 local governments of the state.

Mr Ododo declared that Mr Aiyedatiwa scored 48,569 votes to beat the other 15 aspirants to the ticket.

Mr Aiyedatiwa was closely followed by Mayowa Akinfolarin, who polled 15,343 votes, followed by Olusola Oke, who garnered 14,915 votes.

Jimoh Ibrahim, the serving senator for Ondo South, polled 9456 votes; Wale Akinterinwa, 1,952; Isaac Kekemeke, 1,045; Gbenga Edema, 395; Olamide Ohunyeye, 424; Jimi Odimayo, 490; Olusoji Ehinlanwo, 492; Morayo Lebi, 290; Diran Iyantan, 348; Francis Faduyile, 353; Ifeoluwa Oyedele, 462; Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, 529 and Funke Omogoroye, 115 votes.

The total number of registered voters was put at 171, 922, while accredited voters were 95,178.

There were no results from Ifedore Local Government Area, as reported by the Returning Officer for the local government, Oliver Okpala, who said the process was violently disrupted by thugs on Saturday.

He recalled that the violent thugs were about to attack them but they managed to sneak out of the community.

"There was shooting and violence when we came and the voters were scattered and returned to their homes for fear of being attacked.

"There was no election in the local government because we had to leave and I recorded zero for all the aspirants," Mr Okpala said.

Another violent attack was reported from Ilaje Local Government Area where an electoral officer and a commissioner were abducted by hoodlums, but were later released following efforts by security agencies.

Despite violent incidences, Mr Ododo said reports from the field revealed that the primary election went on peacefully, and at the end of the exercise, votes were counted and recorded.

"By the power conferred on the committee, and in line with APC guidelines for the nomination of the candidate of the party in the general election, I Ahmed Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State and the Chairman of the Committee and the Returning Officer of the Ondo State APC governorship primary election, held on the 20 April 2024, hereby declare that Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast in the direct primary election, is hereby returned elected and declared winner," Mr Ododo said.

A formal ratification of Mr Aiyedatiwa's nomination was also carried out immediately after the declaration.

Meanwhile, some of the aspirants had earlier rejected the results saying the election must be canceled and repeated.

The aspirants include Olusola Oke, Wale Akinterinwa, Olugbenga Edema, Dayo Faduyile and Jimi Odimayo.

Their supporters on Sunday marched on the streets of Akure to demand the cancellation of the primaries.

They averred that no election took place in Ondo State during Saturday's exercise.

The aggrieved aspirants also boycotted the collation centre.

Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, called on party members to queue behind the winner of the primaries so the party could emerge victorious in the governorship election proper.

"I appeal to all party members to see this election as a family affair. It is not the actual contest, the contest is going to be between the APC and other parties during the forthcoming election," Mr Adetimehin said.

He said there were no losers in the primaries as the candidate elected would be representing all members of the APC,

He then urged them to support the candidate-elect ahead of the governorship polls in November.