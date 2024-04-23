Nigeria: Kolo Wins 2024 IBB Golf Club Captain's Cup Tourney

Matthew Stephen Kolo has emerged as the overall best nett champion of the Dr Banjo Obaleye's Captain's Cup tournament 2024.

Kolo had a nett score of 66, and a gross score of 84 playing handicap 18 to defeat over 400 golfers.

The one-week tournament, which ended on Saturday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja is rounding off golfing and tennis tournaments for the club's executive committee.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, the outgoing club captain, Dr Olabanjo Obaleye, said he had laid a solid foundation for the incoming executive to build on while revealing that a youth development clinic had been proposed to catch young talents.

"I believe with sustained tempo and more dialogue, all challenges shall be overcome. Golfing as a tool for youth development and international diplomacy, the executive committee has proposed a youth development clinic/academy tagged Catch Them Young. A special purse, CSR for youth development clinic is expected to be created for this to take our youths off the streets.

Also speaking after his victory, Kolo who is an architect said he started playing golf about four years ago and was glad to win his first major trophy.

"I won trophies within kitties in the club but this is the first major trophy for me. I am excited and thrilled about it. It is a call for me to do more, go back and improve my game and see where it takes me to," he said.