Nigeria: Nema's New Leadership - Challenges and Prospects

22 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria grapples with a complex web of emergencies, from natural disasters from flooding to man-made ones like oil spills.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) plays a critical and central role in coordinating responses and mitigating these threats.

With the recent appointment of Mrs Zubaida Umar, a seasoned professional with a background in finance and corporate services, NEMA has got an opportunity to strengthen its position.

Certainly, NEMA faces a plethora of challenges. Inadequate funding is a major one often hindering its ability to procure vital equipment and deploy personnel effectively.

Also, multiple agencies play a role in emergencies, but lack of clear protocol and communication gaps can hamper swift and unified action. Disjointed coordination between various response agencies leads to delays and inefficiencies. Therefore, streamlining communication and collaboration between NEMA and other stakeholders, like fire service and health agencies, is crucial for a unified response.

Another challenge is that public awareness and preparedness for emergencies remain low, making communities more vulnerable. To solve this problem, public education campaigns can be used to empower communities to be better prepared for emergencies. Educating communities about potential hazards and fostering a culture of preparedness give citizens the opportunity to play vital roles in mitigating risks and responding effectively.

Undoubtedly, effective response relies on accurate data on risks and vulnerabilities. Thus, inconsistent data collection and analysis hinder proactive measures and targeted interventions. In this regard, it is important that NEMA leads other emergency response agencies to develop accurate and reliable data on risks and vulnerabilities in order to harness effective emergency service delivery.

Meanwhile, to ensure that emergencies are immediately responded to, NEMA needs to empower local governments and communities with resources and training to allow for faster initial response and reduce dependence on centralised intervention. This will ensure immediate rescue of lives and properties before NEMA arrives at an emergency scene.

Mrs Umar's leadership presents a significant opportunity to transform NEMA. By addressing funding constraints, streamlining communication, and prioritising public preparedness, NEMA can become a more effective force for disaster mitigation and response.

However, true success hinges on long-term commitment from the government and a collaborative effort from all stakeholders.

Nigerians deserve a future where emergencies are met with immediate, coordinated action - a future where NEMA is a pillar of strength in the face of adversity.

Muktar Jarmajo wrote from Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.