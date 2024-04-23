Nigeria: Kano Pillars Smash Gombe United 4-0 to Begin Revival

Kano Pillars' bid to finish the 2023/2024 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season in a more decent position received a big boost after they smashed relegation-bound Gombe United 4-0 in the week 31 match played yesterday at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Smarting from the three-match ultimatum handed the club recently by the Kano State government, Nigerian international, Ibrahim Mustapha, opened the scoring for the 'masu gida boys' in the 9th minute of the match.

43-year old captain, Rabiu 'Pele' Ali doubled the lead in the 30th minute and grabbed his brace in the added minutes of the first half to send Pillars cruising over hapless Gombe United.

Mustapha then sealed victory for Kano Pillars with his brace in the 79th minute to keep Gombe United at the bottom of the table.

Pillars' technical crew was given three matches to reverse the dwindling fortunes of the club or be sacked.

The other two matches are against Akwa United in Uyo and Doma United in Kano.

In other Week 31 matches played yesterday, Katsina United maintained their fine form with a 2-0 win at home over Sporting FC Lagos.

Andrew Idoko scored the opener in the 36th minute while his strike partner, Michael Ibe Okoro, scored the second in the 65th minute.

In Port-Harcourt, Alexy Young Oyowah and Echetta Deputy scored a goal each as Rivers United edged leaders Enugu Rangers 2-0, title holders Enyimba forced Sunshine Stars to a 1-1 draw in Akure while Niger Tornadoes recovered from their scandalous loss at Akwa United to beat Doma United 2-0 in Kaduna.

Elsewhere, Lobi Stars shared the spoils with Bendel Insurance after both teams settled for a goalless draw at Lafia, Anthony Sunday scored the lone goal as Plateau United piped Remo Stars 1-0 in Jos just as Akwa United fell 0-1 at Kwara United. Emmanuel Ogbole scored the match winner for the 'Afonja Warriors' in the ninth minute of second half added minutes.

With the conclusion of the Week 31 matches, the top three remains unchanged as Rangers are still top despite their defeat at Rivers while Enyimba and Lobi Stars occupy second and third positions after sharing the spoils with their opponents.