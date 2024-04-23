Nigeria: Edo Monarch Demands N100m As Homage for Land

22 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello

The Onojie of Uromi, Anslem Edenojie, has demanded N100 million from the Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga-led Edo State Private Property Protection Committee as homage for five parcels of land allotted to one David Ikhuoria.

The traditional ruler made the demand when he appeared before the committee to defend his role in the land dispute between himself and David Ikhuoria, who is the petitioner in the case.

Ikhuoria had approached the committee to help intervene on the land tussle between him and the traditional ruler with a view to have an amicable solution on the matter.

The Onojie, however, informed the committee that he was demanding N100m as cash homage for the five parcels of land.

The petitioner's counsel, however, informed the committee that his client could not afford such an amount of money to pay as homage to the Onojie having earlier paid N3.5m as development levy.

The committee, thereafter, directed the traditional leader to go back home to his dukedom and look into the matter with a view to resolving the grey issues before the next adjourned date of May 9, 2024

