Nigeria: Abducted RCCG Pastor, Passengers Regain Freedom in Oyo

Pastor Olugbenga Olawore and other passengers of a 14-seater bus, who were abducted on Friday in Oyo State have been released through combined efforts of the security agencies.

The pastor, who is in charge of Heavens Gate Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 73, was kidnapped along with other passengers at Maya, on Lanlate-Eruwa Road around 5p.m.

The pastor and other passengers were said to be on their way to Lagos, having finalised plans for his mother's burial fixed for this week.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident, saying efforts were in top gear to free the abducted people.

Confirming the release of the victims, the Oyo State Government through Prince Dotun Oyelade, the Commissioner for Information, said: "Our people should rest assured that our security apparatus in the state are fully alive and alert to their responsibilities."

The commissioner said that the state government was monitoring and gauging the security situations within its boundary efficiently.

Prince Oyelade, said: "Since the incident was reported, government has been in close contact with the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Hamzat, his team and our security teams and all parties have done the needful as usual to ensure the safety of lives and properties of our citizens."

Oyelade reiterated that Oyo State remains the most peaceful state in the federation.