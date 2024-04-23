Nigeria: Abducted RCCG Pastor, Passengers Regain Freedom in Oyo

22 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Laolu Elijah

Pastor Olugbenga Olawore and other passengers of a 14-seater bus, who were abducted on Friday in Oyo State have been released through combined efforts of the security agencies.

The pastor, who is in charge of Heavens Gate Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 73, was kidnapped along with other passengers at Maya, on Lanlate-Eruwa Road around 5p.m.

The pastor and other passengers were said to be on their way to Lagos, having finalised plans for his mother's burial fixed for this week.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident, saying efforts were in top gear to free the abducted people.

Confirming the release of the victims, the Oyo State Government through Prince Dotun Oyelade, the Commissioner for Information, said: "Our people should rest assured that our security apparatus in the state are fully alive and alert to their responsibilities."

The commissioner said that the state government was monitoring and gauging the security situations within its boundary efficiently.

Prince Oyelade, said: "Since the incident was reported, government has been in close contact with the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Hamzat, his team and our security teams and all parties have done the needful as usual to ensure the safety of lives and properties of our citizens."

Oyelade reiterated that Oyo State remains the most peaceful state in the federation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.