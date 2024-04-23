Nigeria: We Do Not Add Sugar to Infant Products in Nigeria - Nestle

21 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

Food and beverage company, Nestle Nigeria, has refuted the claims of an investigative report alleging that it (Nestle) was adding sugar to its infant milk and cereal products sold in Nigeria, in violation of global guidelines.

The investigation carried out by the Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organization, in collaboration with the International Baby Food Action Network, alleged that Nestle provides its best quality products to Europe and other developed nations but supplies substandard products to Nigeria and other low- and middle-income countries.

According to the investigation report, traces of sugar were found in samples of the company's infant cereal for children between six months and two years old, and a follow-up milk formula for infants of up to 12 months of age.

But in a position statement made available to Vanguard, Nestle's Head of Corporate Communications, Victoria Uwadoka, said the company complies with global requirements on the usage of sugar and supplies quality products to every part of the world.

"Baby food and infant formula are highly regulated categories. Like everywhere in the world, in Nigeria, we do not add sugars (sucrose and glucose) to infant formulas for children aged 0-12 months.

"We apply the same nutrition, health, and wellness principles everywhere in the world which are aligned with both international and local guidelines and regulations. This includes compliance with labeling requirements and thresholds on carbohydrate content that encompasses sugars."

Uwadoka stated that regarding cereals, there may be slight variations in recipes around the world.

"In Europe, Nestle's range of cereals comes with and without added sugars. Like everywhere in the world, in Nigeria, we do not add sugars (sucrose and glucose) to Infant formula for children aged 0-12 months. In Nigeria, our Growing Up Milks have no added sugars.

" Our milks and cereals for young children are fortified with vitamins and minerals such as iron to help tackle malnutrition," she remarked.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.