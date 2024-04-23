Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Trail Video of Couple's Customised N200 Notes

A video circulating on social media has sparked controversy after it captured N200 notes featuring a couple's personalized photo and names.

The notes, labeled as the 'Wedding Republic of Nigeria' rather than the official 'Central Bank of Nigeria,' are imprinted with the date 26-03-2023 and the names Emwinghare and Adazee.

Naira Mutilation: Instead of spraying naira notes, couples Prints their notes to be sprayed at the wedding in exchange of Naira. pic.twitter.com/9VEjxqKNhs-- GoldMyneTV (@GoldmyneTV) April 21, 2024

The Central Bank of Nigeria has strict regulations against tampering with the country's currency.

Such alterations are deemed as "mutilation" under the law and are subject to punishment.

However, the emergence of these customised notes has triggered a flurry of reactions from internet users.

While some have criticised the act as a blatant disregard for the sanctity of the naira, others have rather sarcastically commended the creativity behind it.

@TENIBEGILOJU202 wrote:It is still an offence, as a matter of fact, this is far worst than mutilation of naira. They will be charged for printing fake naira, there should be naira written on it at all. Naira remains the main legal tender for Nigeria, counterfeiting it is an offence.

@ojgazal remarked: Not a bad concept..

@ExquisiteDemola noted: This is more Illegal than what borbrisky did. EFCC will fish them out soon.

@adesanya_oye said: This is fake money. They will be charged for so many economic crimes, eventually the marriage will crash if they ever survive it. Jail here they come.

@badjesusgirl tweeted: Looks too much like the Naira, it will be an issue still.

The Naira scarcity already created a solution for this problem, I was surprised people went back to spraying the Naira...

@IamKonrade remarked: This is a bigger offense. This is counterfeiting.

@EdesonJethro said: 9ja with format.

Vanguard News