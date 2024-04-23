Nigeria: Aiyedatiwa Declared Winner of Ondo APC Primary

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has secured the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election, following his declaration as the party's candidate.

Aiyedatiwa clinched the nomination with a resounding victory, amassing a total of 48,569 votes in the primaries. His closest contender, Mayowa Akinfolarin, trailed behind with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo. Governor Ododo, reflecting on the competitive nature of the primaries, highlighted the rigorous contest that characterized the electoral process.

The primaries, held across the 18 council areas of Ondo State, witnessed fervent participation from party members and supporters.

With the nomination secured, Aiyedatiwa and the APC now shift their focus to consolidating support and rallying behind their candidate as they prepare to face off against opponents in the November election.

Returning officer in lfedore, Oliver Okpala said violence marred the exercise in the area, hence no voting in all the wards.

Speaking before the party's electoral officers reeled out the results from the 18 council areas, Governor Usman Ododo said, "Let's remember that the real election lies with all of us as members of this great party, the All Progessives Congress.

"We must always reflect on the words of our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu, who has maintained that a political contest is a quest to serve by brothers and sisters from the same family but leaving in the same room and must therefore live in the same house after the election has been won and lost.

"In our own room today, we are all in the same room as a family, and as such, we have no need to abandon the party, irrespective of today's outcome.

" We must set aside our differences and unite behind our candidate.

"In our unity, we shall continue to find strength, and our victory lies in our solidarity as party men and women."

RESULTS

Total number of voters 117922Total number of accredited voters 95,178Total votes cast 95178Invalid- Nil

Jimi Odimayo 490

Omogoroye Judith 115

Aiyedatiwa 48,569

Kekemeke 1045

Soji Ehinlanwo 492

Olugbenga Edema 395

Jimoh lbrahim 9456

Adekojo Funmilayo 529

Akinfolarin Samuel 15343

Wale Akinterinwa 1952

Olusola Oke 14,915

Olamide Ohunyeye 424

Morayo Lebi 290

Diran lyantan 348

Prof Dayo Faduyile 353

Ife Oyedele 462

1:ILAJE LG

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2,485

Wale Akinterinwa. 26

Olusola Oke. 2,511

Jimoh Ibrahim 589

2: Ile Oluji/Okeigbo

Jimoh Ibrahim: 282

AIYEDATIWA: 1225

WA: 474

3: Ondo West LG:

Jimoh Ibrahim: 2668

AIYEDATIWA: 10610

4: ESE-ODO LG

Aiyedatiwa 298

Akinterinwa 0

Oke 147

Jimoh Ibrahim 174

5: OWO LG

Aiyedatiwa 2,123

Akinterinwa. 345

Oke 225

Jimoh Ibrahim 192

6: IDANRE LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 579

Akinterinwa 119

Oke 225

Jimoh Ibrahim 120

7: AKOKO NORTH EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 664

Akinterinwa 135

Oke 138

Jimoh Ibrahim 505

8: AKOKO NORTH WEST LG

Aiyedatiwa 5, 430

Akinterinwa 198

Oke 2, 721

Jimoh Ibrahim 728

9: AKOKO SOUTH EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 533

Akinterinwa 43

Oke 391

Jimoh Ibrahim 67

10: AKOKO SOUTH WEST LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 747

Akinterinwa 272

Oke 415

Jimoh Ibrahim 466

11: NO RESULT FOR IFEDORE LGA.

ALL ASPIRANTS SCORED ZERO ACCORDING TO THE RETURNING OFFICER DUE TO AN ALLEGED SHOOTING.

12: OSE LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 091

Akinterinwa 39

Oke 800

Jimoh Ibrahim 267

13: IRELE LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 203

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Akinterinwa 15

Oke 93

Jimoh Ibrahim 139

14: ODIGBO LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 631

Akinterinwa 114

Oke 138

Jimoh Ibrahim 845

15: AKURE NORTH LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 860

Akinterinwa 177

Oke 1, 239

Jimoh Ibrahim 1, 606

16: AKURE SOUTH LG

Aiyedatiwa 3, 265

Akinterinwa 86

Oke 328

Jimoh Ibrahim 294

17 OKITIPUPA LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 622

Akinterinwa 27

Oke 1, 571

Jimoh Ibrahim 109

18: ONDO EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 4, 803

Akinterinwa 141

Oke 1, 171

Jimoh Ibrahim 406