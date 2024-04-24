Nigeria: FAAN Reopens Lagos Runway After Dana Incident

24 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has notified the public and all stakeholders that runway 18L/36R has been reopened for flight operations at about 8 p.m.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Orah said the development followed the earlier closure of the runway on Tuesday morning due to an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft with registration number 5N-BKI, which overshot the runway during its landing sequence.

She said prompt actions were taken by FAAN's emergency response team to evacuate and recover the aircraft from the site.

Subsequently, comprehensive clearing operations were conducted to ensure the runway was free of any Foreign Object Debris (FOD) that could impede flight safety.

She added that the FAAN Operations Division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had jointly conducted a thorough inspection of the runway surface and deemed it safe for the resumption of operations.

Also, an appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued in this regard.

"We acknowledge the area affected by the overshoot was significantly muddy.

"A concerted effort was made for the thorough and efficient cleaning of the area to facilitate the swift resumption of operations on Runway 18L/36R.

"FAAN wishes to express its gratitude to the traveling public, our airline partners, and all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the temporary closure.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our passengers, staff, and airport operations remains our top priority.

"FAAN is committed to providing a safe, secure, and efficient air transport environment for all users of our airports."

The authority appreciated everyone for their continued support and understanding. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.