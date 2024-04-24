Nigeria: Meet Shehu Balami, Young Nigerian Engineer Who Invented Solid-Fuel Rocket

24 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Shehu Saleh Balami is a Nigerian engineer who designed and invented a solid-fuel rocket, the first ever in the world.

He has been involved in designing rockets since 2000, and came into limelight at the age of 28 after he designed the first ever solid fuel rocket.

Balami is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State.

He was said to have produced two solid fuel rockets which were launched along the new Kaduna Millennium City Road in Kaduna State.

In 2008, with the assistance of relatives and allies, he was able to build his first rocket which he later modified in 2011.

The solid-fuel rocket was produced under the auspices of the Movement for the Propagation of Science and Technology in Nigeria.

With Balami's invention, it is indisputable that Nigeria is endowed with inventors who have contributed in designing wind-propelled turbines to create power, and hospital in a box, among others.

