Nigeria: Why I Didn't Apply for Super Eagles Job - Enyeama

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has explained why he chose not to apply for the head coaching position of the national team.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has not yet announced a permanent replacement for Jose Peseiro since his departure as the Super Eagles head coach aftAer the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in February.

The former Lille shot-stopper, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers ever on the African continent, mentioned two reasons for his decision not to vie for the role.

Speaking in an interview with Afrik-Foot, the 41-year-old revealed that since retiring from football, he has moved to his hotel business.

His words: "No, no, no. It's not that I am not interested; it's just that I am not certified," Enyeama said.

"For you to be able to coach the Super Eagles, you must be certified. That's the minimum standard.

"That's the number one reason, and the fact that I have been very busy developing and managing my hotel has taken a lot of my attention, and that business is the most important thing for me now.

"So football is like number two for me now, unless just one day the Nigeria Football Federation says, 'Please come and share your wealth of experience in this area with these players,' then it becomes a different thing altogether.

"For now, I have to wait until I get the necessary certificate before I can say this is where I want to coach or the area where I can support the national teams."

Enyeama also mentioned that he prefers to coach a full team rather than just a goalkeeper trainer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Whatever I am doing now is how to become a full coach of a team, and not just goalies trainer. If I have to be a goalies trainer then, it has to be with very young ones in junior teams because they are the ones you really teach. They are still growing and open to learning new things; with these ones you can easily transmit what you want.

"Some of the established goalkeepers are not so easy to manage because they already have fixed mindsets kind of. When you are called into the national team, you don't really coach them but manage them. That's why most trainers usually introduce exercises that would keep the goalkeepers very fit, as they already are formed and firm in other areas.

"It will be nice to manage the full team because, as a goalkeeper, you always have a full view of the field and what everyone is doing at any given time. And that's why most goalies make good coaches, and most midfielders do well too, as we can see in (Pep) Guardiola, (Xabi) Alonso, Xavi. They were all midfielders," Enyeama said.