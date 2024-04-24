Nigeria: Bandits Kill Three, Abduct Eight in Fresh Kaduna Attacks

24 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Mohammed

Yahaya Dan Salio, the member representing Kakangi constituency in the State House of Assembly, confirmed the incident

Three persons have been reported killed and eight others abducted by bandits in two attacks reported in Kaduna State on Monday and Tuesday.

The abductions happened at Unguwan Habuja, a village in Kakangi ward of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state, where two persons were also reported killed.

The village lies about three kilometres from Kakangi town, with the villagers saying the attack, which occurred on Tuesday evening, caught them off guard.

"Today, there was an attack in Kakangi resulting in two deaths and eight abductions," a resident of the village who declined to give their name out of safety concerns told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to another resident, a man was killed in the other incident at Gonan Alhaji Muntari on the Birnin-Gwari Kakangi road the previous day (Monday).

The source said one other person wounded in that incident was still receiving treatment at the Jibril Mai Gwanotheral Hospital.

Yahaya Salio, the member representing Kakangi constituency in the State House of Assembly, confirmed the incident, but said he was still awaiting briefing by the councilor for the ward.

" Yes, it is true that three people were killed and others kidnapped across the affected communities. But I'm waiting for full details of the incident from the ward councillor," he said.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mansur Hassan, could not be reached on the phone and did not respond to a text message when filing the report.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.