Liberia: Lawmaker Calls for Robust Enforcement of Copyright Laws

-- As LIPO's DG commits to revitalizing Liberia's creative industry

Bernard Benson, a lifelong entertainer turned politician, has called on the Liberian government, especially the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), to institute robust enforcement of copyright laws in the country in order to safeguard the rights of artists and combat piracy effectively.

Benson, currently Representative of Montserrado County District #17, delivered a passionate speech at the event marking World Book and Copyright Day on Tuesday, expressed concerns about the challenges faced by people in the creative industry in the face of piracy, and emphasized the detrimental impact of copyright infringement on the creative industries.

"I stand here today very angry in my spirit as a music producer, singer, and record label whose copyright has been constantly and persistently disregarded... without any support from the Liberia Intellectual Property Office," he said. "I hope the new administration will be different so that the office, which is charged with protecting our work, will not fail us miserably."

He said the scourge of piracy, which happens in broad daylight -- across Monrovia and its environment -- casts a dark cloud over our cultural heritage, siphoning away the fruits of our labor and stifling the creative spirit that defines us as a nation.

"The Intellectual Property Office has for far too long turned a blind eye to this insidious threat, allowing it to thrive unchecked in the broad daylight of indifference," he said.

Representative Benson's advocacy for the rights of creators and the importance of upholding intellectual property laws resonated with the audience, urging unity among creators in advocating for stronger enforcement against piracy.

His call for action from the Liberia Intellectual Property Office to address piracy and protect the rights of creators reflects a commitment to nurturing a culture of respect for intellectual property.

With specific reference to the crux of the event (books), the internationally acclaimed Disc Jockey (DJ) highlighted the significance of books and copyright in preserving cultural heritage and nurturing creativity.

He underscored the pivotal role of authors in shaping Liberian identity and urged the Liberia Intellectual Property Office to prioritize the protection of intellectual property rights.

"As we reflect upon the importance of books, under the global theme: 'Read Your Way', it reminds us all of the unparalleled ability of books to transcend boundaries, ignite imaginations, and foster empathy," he said as he made celebratory references to Liberian authors and scholars.

"From the profound works of Bai T. Moore to the insightful prose of Wilton Sankawulo, Liberian authors have and continue to leave an indelible mark on our collective consciousness -- serving as the custodians of our collective wisdom, preserving the past, and illuminating the path forward," he noted.

As the commemoration of the day sheds light on the legacy of those literary luminaries, Benson reminded LIPO not to continue to ignore the stark reality that the flourishing literary scene that those legends left behind to continuously illuminate the nation's intellectual landscape has now dimmed as fewer Liberians engage in publishing, creating a dangerous vacuum for future generations.

"This sad reality robs the current and future generations of the chance to connect with their cultural heritage and shape their own narratives," the lawmaker said.

"Imagine where we all would have been today if Bai T. Moore, Wilton Sankawulo, and all other great Liberian authors had not seen the need to give us access to the wisdom of the ages?" Benson asked rhetorically. "How are we going to learn from the triumphs and tribulations of those who came before us? Or confront challenges with resilience, to navigate complexities with clarity, and envision possibilities beyond the confines of our reality? It was going to be difficult!"

While the situation of the 1940s to 60s that gave birth to the Liberian literary renaissance is quite different compared to now considering the impact of civil war and digitalization, Benson said the Liberia Intellectual Property Office, even though its administration is about three months old, should refuse to accept the diminished fate of our literary industry.

LIPO Director General Garmai Koboi, at the occasion, expressed a commitment to revitalizing Liberia's literary industry. She, however, highlighted the challenges faced by the industry due to digitalization and piracy, emphasizing the need for modernization to protect authors' rights.

Koboi announced plans to launch an E-Service registration portal to simplify the copyright registration process, making it more accessible and efficient for authors and publishers. This initiative aims to ensure that creators receive the recognition and benefits they deserve for their creative works.

Reflecting on the legacy of renowned Liberian authors and the power of education, DG Koboi encouraged Liberians to support the literary industry by purchasing books and upholding intellectual property rights. She emphasized the transformative impact of literature in fostering creativity, understanding, and unity within society.

She called on all Liberians to celebrate and promote respect for intellectual property rights, underscoring the importance of a vibrant creative ecosystem for sustainable development.

By working together to protect intellectual property and support authors and creators, Liberia can cultivate a culture of innovation and appreciation for the arts, she noted.