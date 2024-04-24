Africa: Innovations at the AllAfrica Media Leaders' Summit

press release

AllAfrica Global Media is launching the AllAfrica Media Leaders' Summit from May 8-10 in Nairobi, Kenya. The Summit will feature innovations to leverage the ever-changing media landscape revolutionized by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality. Global media leaders, development experts, academics and corporate titans will share best practices to elevate ethics and combat information manipulation to advance Africa's economic transformation and human development.

AllAfrica brings together luminary speakers who will offer invaluable contributions to the theme Re-engineering African Media in Times of Critical Transformation . They include Dr. Akinwumi Adesina , President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah , President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah , President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Admassu Tadesse , Group President and Managing Director of Trade and Development Bank, Claver Gatete , Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the ECA, Serah Makka , Executive Director for Engagement and Mobilization for Africa at ONE Campaign, Bineta Diop , Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women and many more.

To complement the Summit, AllAfrica launched the Newsroom Innovation Youth Challenge for participants to discover new ways to engage Africa's youth in traditional media to advance African-led solutions to continental and global challenges. Participants are encouraged to think outside the box and push the limits of their creativity to develop innovations that capture the attention of young people. Challenge participants must be between 18-30 years old. AllAfrica is receiving submissions from young leaders across the entire continent. The top three winners will be flown to the Summit where they will receive their awards and showcase their innovations.

Young people represent more than 70% of the continent's population - Africa's demographic dividend. AllAfrica is listening and has launched the Digizens' Circle to ensure the world hears Africa's youth. The Digizens' Circle will be held at the University of Nairobi on May 8th, 2024. The event's theme, 'What is the Youths' Place in African Media?' , is built around the youth making space in African media for themselves.

The event will engage young digital natives in a public debate on the state of media on the continent, their place in it, and how to use technology and their digital presence as a force for good governance and development. To leverage various digital tools, each participant will be required to bring a smartphone. African youth across the continent are encouraged to register and attend the 2024 AllAfrica Digizens' Circle: Young Africa Speaks, the first event of its kind.

The 2024 AllAfrica Media Leaders' Summit promises to be an innovative and thought-provoking event that will yield impactful solutions to improve the current African media landscape.

The 2024 edition of the AllAfrica Media Leaders' Summit is co-chaired by:

❖ Nduka Obaigbena - Chairman and Editor-in-chief of the THISDAY-ARISE Media Group

❖ Dr. Vera Songwe - Chair of the Board of Liquidity and Sustainability Facility

❖ Ziaad Suleman - Chief Commercial Officer and an Exco Member of EOH

❖ Mamadou Biteye - Executive Secretary For the African Capacity Building Foundation

Organized by AllAfrica Global Media, the Summit is convened by:

❖ Amadou Mahtar Ba - Chairman of AllAfrica Global Media

❖ Dr. Tendai Mhizha - Senior Advisor and Summit Director of AllAfrica Global Media

❖ Linus Gitahi - Chairman of the Boards of Home Afrika, Diamond Trust Bank Group, AIB Capital Ltd, Oxygene Communications Ltd and Tropical Brands (Africa) Limited

About AllAfrica Global Media:



AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa – aggregating, producing, and distributing news and information in English and French languages from over 130 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. AllAfrica operates the largest online platform dedicated solely to Africa-related news and information and is the only news site with truly Pan-African reach. AllAfrica is the go-to one-stop digital platform for African and African-interested 'influentials' across the continent and throughout the world. AllAfrica's multi-channel platform is the only independent, comprehensive pan-African news source, with unrivaled reach and reputation.