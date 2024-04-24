Liberia: Senator Saah Joseph Proposes U.S.$3 Million to Combat Fire Outbreaks

Monrovia — In the wake of the unprecedented increase in fire disasters in Liberia, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph has proposed a budgetary allotment of US$3M towards the purchase of 17 fire trucks for districts in his county.

In recent times, several Liberians have lost their lives and properties worth thousands of United States dollars damaged because of increase in fire incidents across Monrovia and other parts adjacent.

Hundreds of others have been made homeless, thereby comparing them to seek refuge in the homes of family members, friends and loved ones.

The homes of Senator Joseph and the Speaker of the House of Representatives were also destroyed because of fire incidents.

But in a communication addressed to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate, Senator Joseph observed that in recent months, Montserrado County has been besieged by series of devastating fire outbreaks, resulting in significant loss of lives and properties.

He described the prevailing situation as a national emergency noting that, "as custodians of public welfare and governance, it is imperative that we collectively address this pressing challenge."

"I write to your esteemed office and esteemed colleagues today with a matter of utmost urgency and concern regarding the recurring fire incidents within Montserrado County. As the duly elected Senator of the citizens of Montserrado County, it is incumbent upon me to bring this critical issue to the attention of The Liberian Senate."

"Therefore, I humbly request the support and intervention of the Liberian Senate in advocating for emergency budgetary allotment of three million United States Dollars (US$ 3,000,000.00) to purchase and ship 17 fire trucks and accessories to Liberia."

Additionally, Senator Joseph pointed out that, the funds are required to cover manpower recruitment and training for the establishment of a comprehensive and adequately resourced National Fire Service Respond Mechanism to cover the 17 districts in Montserrado County.

He maintained that this intervention will permanently address fire prevention and response within Montserrado County and ensure that the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) is equipped with the necessary firefighting apparatus and personnel.

He added that the proposal will also help to mitigate the risk of future fire incidents and ensure the safety and security of citizens.

In an interview with Legislative Reporters shortly after debate on his communication, Senator Joseph pointed out that his proposal is intended to build the capacity of the LNFS to timely respond to fire outbreaks.

He noted that despite the rampaging wave of fire disasters in the country, neither the Liberia National Fire Service nor importers of electrical materials, including wires has taken responsibility.

He said citizens, especially fire victims continue to express doubts and speculations.

He observed that though others think that the proposed amount for the purchase of the fire trucks is huge, the government could have expended more than US$1million if he was to be consumed by the fire outbreak at his residence in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

Senator Joseph pointed out that there have been no incentives from national government to citizens who have lost their lives and properties because of fire outbreaks.

"I classify the situation in Montserrado County as a national emergency because; fire incidents have been repeated on a daily basis."

He further observed that the LFNS most often takes more time to reach to various homes or businesses engulfed by fire due to many reasons, including construction on alleyways.

But with the availability of fire trucks in every district in Montserrado, Senator Joseph added, that the agency will be swift in executing its assigned tasks and responsibilities.

He stated that a fire outbreak in any of the district would receive helping hands from adjacent districts to prevent the spread of the fire to consume more lives or properties if his proposal is endorsed by the government.

"Yesterday was Saah Joseph, today is the Speaker of the House of Representatives; tomorrow who's next? Every night there is a house on fire in Montserrado County."

Senator Joseph said though his proposal is not intended to deny the remaining counties from benefitting from the workings of the LNFS, it is intended to place more emphasis on Montserrado which is the most populated county that has been heavily affected by fire outbreaks in Liberia.

"All of the major fire incidents that took place in Liberia are in Montserrado County. So, we are taking this by the horn. We are focusing on Montserrado as a national emergency. We hope amendments to our communication will be made for other counties to benefit."

He said the increase in the number of casualties because of fire incidents would be drastically reduced if his proposal is taken into consideration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Joseph, however, encouraged his colleagues to take decisive action to protect the lives and livelihoods of Liberians and promote good governance and public service.

He vowed to officially communicate his proposal to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to expedite the actualization of his suggestion.

He expressed regret that since the fire incident at his residence two months ago, the LNFS has failed to release its findings into what led to the incident.

Like other citizens, Senator Joseph disclosed that he's not waiting for report from the agency anymore.

He used the occasion to commend community dwellers for the efforts they continue to apply to rescue their neighbors and their properties during fire outbreaks.

"The lives and properties that have been lost and destroyed because of fire outbreaks are even more than the US$3M I proposed. To move this country forward, we must be able to look at issues that affect our people on a daily basis."

Meanwhile, the proposal from the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker has been sent to the relevant committees of the Liberian Senate for actions.