Liberia: Police and Motorcyclists Sign MOU On Road & Public Safety

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police, in collaboration with the Motorcycle and Tricycle Union, signed a memorandum of understanding on road and public safety on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, aiming to enhance public safety and ensure the safety of motorists.

Hon. Nelson Freeman, Deputy Police Inspector for Operations, signed the MOU on behalf of the police, while Mr. John Kenyor, the president of the Motorcycle and Tricycle Union, signed for his organization.

Hon. Freeman, speaking at the police headquarters during the signing ceremony, stated that the MOU was agreed upon on April 2, 2024, but it will take effect on May 15, 2024.

He mentioned that over the last month, the police have conducted a safety campaign to ensure safety measures for Liberian society.

"Today, we address the issue of Motorcyclists, next, we will engage with the truck drivers union and other stakeholders affected by the police safety measures. We aim to create conditions wherein drivers plying the streets will observe all safety rules," he stated.

He further explained that, according to the MOU, both the police and the Union have agreed to designate the roads from Freeport to Central Monrovia and all parts of town as restricted areas for the movement of motorcycles.

The Deputy Inspector General for Operations elaborated that the route from ELWA junction through Tubman Boulevard and the rest of Monrovia will also be designated as a restricted area for motorcycles.

He added that, similarly, Kehkeh riders will be allowed to ride from Freeport through Clara Town and Via Town areas. However, Kehkeh riders will not be permitted to use the new bridge but must use the old bridge leading to Waterside and other areas.

The Deputy Police boss asserted that Kehkeh en route from Airfield and New Matadi will use the Jallah Town road to Benson Street corridors to enter town. Kehkeh riders will be allowed to use the Japan Freeway and also the ELWA to RIA route, he stated.

Mr. John Kenyor, president of the union, pledged his group's support for the MOU.

Mr. Kenyor stressed the importance of respecting the agreement between both parties, as there will be punishments for violators.