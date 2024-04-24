Liberia: Commerce Inspector Arrested for Stolen Rice

Police apprehend Commerce Inspector in Ganta, for stolen rice.

Police in Ganta, Nimba County, have arrested and detained the county's Commerce Inspector.

Inspector Alphanso Miamen was arrested upon order of a taskforce from Monrovia.

The NEW DAWN gathered that his arrest followed report that Inspector Alphanso Miamen allegedly received 40 begs of stolen rice from the Freeport of Monrovia.

Following his arrest, Inspector Miamen spent more than 30 minutes in the Police cell before he was signed for by staff from the office of Nimba District#1, Representative Samuel Brown.

He is expected to report to the Ganta Police Station after today's, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, senatorial by-election in Nimba.

Inspector Miamen is on record for collecting 20,000 Liberian Dollars monthly from cold storage in Ganta City and other parts of the county.

Several of his victims told this paper that based on such practices, cold storages are not reporting rotten fish or any other frozen products anymore, unlike in the past.

Inspector Miamen allegedly confirmed to the Monrovia task force that he did receive 40 begs of stolen rice from the Freeport of Monrovia but begged forgiveness. He is expected to return to the Ganta Police Station after the senatorial by-election.

Few months ago, government announced that several truckloads of 25kgs bags of rice were clandestinely taken out of Freeport Monrovia and taken to Ganta for smuggling to neighboring Guinea.

Report says Inspector Miamen allegedly received 49 bags of rice as a bribe to allow the truckloads of rice to pass through Ganta. Editing by Jonathan Browne