The death of Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #1 Representative-elect E. Madison Gwion has necessitated the district by-election due today, 23 April 2024.

Four family members are among fifteen representative candidates battling for an elected office in the upcoming Grand Gedeh County representative by-election.

The family members include the spouse and the son of the deceased Representative-elect Erol Madison Gwion, whose demise has necessitated the by-election in Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #1.

Among the candidates are Mr. Moniayoung Jerry Gwion, former youth president and son of the late Representative Gwion; Justice Clarke, Chief of Office Staff to the deceased lawmaker; and Mr. Sampson B. Williams, District Office Coordinator of the lawmaker, among others.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is due to conduct the by-election in the district today, 23 April 2024.

The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa International-Elections Observation Mission (EISA-IEOM) has detailed its observation about the family battle in the upcoming representative by-election captio rek0P

tion Perspective Series Inspired by the upcoming Legislative by-elections.'

Released over the weekend, the EISA-IEOM focuses on the racers and the race itself, disclosing that four of the fifteen candidates in the by-election are family members of the late Representative Gwion.

The EISA-IEOM under the signature of its Acting Country Representative and Chief of the Party (EISA-LIEOM Project), Antonetta Hamandishe described the Grand Gedeh by-election as a contest of mother and son.

"Mother and son are contestants in the Representative race in Grand Gedeh, while a current House of Representative member contests for the Senate in Nimba," said Hamandishe.

"The outcome of the by-election in Nimba could usher in a fresh representative by-election in that county. Two of Grand Gedeh's three districts may be represented by women, depending on the election outcome, as" EISA-IEOM election perspective series mentioned.

According to them, in Grand Gedeh, 15 people (3 females, and 12 males) are contesting for District #1 Representative seat.

However, EISA-IEOM pointed out that, notably, this race includes a mother-step-son contest, as the son and wife of the fallen Representative Erol Madison Gwion are vying for the seat left behind by husband and father.

"Additionally, the race in Grand Gedeh also involves different elements which include individuals who served various positions in the county's youth leadership, rural women leadership, strong inner-clan connections, and local market association," EISA-IEOM continued.