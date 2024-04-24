Liberia: Govt Warns Donated Drug Sellers

This month, USAID said 90% of pharmacies here were selling medicines that have been donated to Liberia, causing the lack of drugs in many government-run health facilities.

This follows United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Country Director Jim Wright's disclosure that about 90% of pharmacies sell stolen medicine that is being donated to Liberia.

Wright said this means that medicine is only available to patients that have enough money to buy them.

Reacting to the report during a press conference over the weekend, Liberia's Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah said the matter is serious.

He warned that those involved will face the full weight of the law for intentionally selling medicines donated to public hospitals by their international partners.

He expressed hope that the government will launch an investigation into the matter, and if evidence shows the practices exist, the government will not hesitate to punish the perpetrators involved.

Minister Piah wondered what the need is to get slips to go to other pharmacies to buy medicines when patients should be treated in the hospital.

He said some of the reasons are being brought to the attention of the government by the counterparts.

Now that the president knows what is happening, Mr. Piah suggested that decisive actions will be taken.

Meanwhile, Mr. Piah said if their goal is not to serve the public interest but to use public space for self-enrichment, "We will be coming after you."