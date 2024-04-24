Liberia: LCAA and Bagasoo Conduct Training On Safety Concerns

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) and the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organization (BAGASOO) conduct training on Resolution of Safety Concerns (RSC) at the Farmington Hotel in Harbel Margibi County.

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) has partnered with the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organization (BAGASOO) to conduct a 5-day Resolution of Safety Concerns (RSC) training course in Monrovia. This initiative is the result of the visit of the Director-General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) Mr. Julius D. Dennis to Abuja Nigeria for the board of Directors meeting of the Banjul Accord Group Safety Oversight Organization (BAGASOO)

The primary objective of the training program is to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of Member States in the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) by providing the technical and legal personnel with knowledge, skills, and attitudes to carry out their duties and responsibilities associated with investigation and enforcement of aviation regulations. This will enable them to tackle non-compliance by regulated organizations and personnel across the entire field of responsibility of a Civil Aviation Authority, according to the Resolution of Safety Concern Manual.

It can be recalled that the recent International Civil Aviation Organization/Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program - Continuous Monitoring Audit (ICAO/USOAP-CMA) of the Liberian aviation sector highlighted two Significant Safety Concerns (SSC) amongst others that must be urgently addressed. This training is in line with the LCAA corrective action plan to mitigate and alleviate these discrepancies.

The training program is sponsored by the EU-ASA Project, which aims to enhance aviation safety in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

The participants selected for the course are from Liberia and Sierra Leone and are ready to take on the challenge and gain valuable insights from the training.