Liberia: Govt Loses Four Tenure Cases, Wins One Only Against Epa

Monrovia — The government of Liberia has failed to win four landmark tenure cases regarding heads of four agencies: the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, Governance Commission, Liberia Lottery Authority, and the Liberia National Identification Registry. These cases were lost due to procedural errors in President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's nominations, as per a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday.

However, the government managed to win just one out of the four cases, against Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, who had sought a tenure position at the EPA. The Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday, April 24, revoked President Boakai's nominations for several individuals to tenure positions.

The Court found that President Boakai's actions were not in line with the law and that those occupying the four positions in question were not granted due process. The rights of the petitioners were deemed violated, emphasizing the importance of respecting tenure.

As a result, Andrew Peters of the National Identification Registry, Atty Garrison Yealue of the Governance Commission, Edwina Crump Zackpah of the LTA, and Reginald Nagbe of the National Lottery Authority will retain their respective positions and be accorded due process as required by law.

However, the ruling did not favor Tarpeh, who was also seeking a tenure position and associated benefits if replaced. The Court previously ruled that EPA Executive Director Wilson Tarpeh was acting, not officially appointed, and therefore not eligible for tenure.

It was noted that Tarpeh was never appointed by the Policy Council, which is responsible for appointing an Executive Director as per the act establishing the LTA. This new information indicated that Tarpeh was acting in his role.

Despite the Court's decision, reports suggest that the President may dismiss these officials and provide them with a pay-off.