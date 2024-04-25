Nigeria: Gov Otu Boosts Rovers FC With Increased Subvention, Team Bus

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has announced increment in the monthly subvention to the state-owned football club, Calabar Rovers from N5m to N10m.

The governor who pledged to provide the club with a brand new bus said he wants to see football run as business in the state.

Governor Otu made this known recently in Calabar when the former giants of Nigerian football paid him a courtesy call to intimate him of their challenges and commend him for his support.

He also used the opportunity to commend the team's 18-year-old goalkeeper, Clinton Andy, who was on international duty with Nigeria's under- 20 national team.

The governor charged players and members of staff of Rovers FC to double their efforts in the hope of returning the Club to its pride of place as a major force in Nigerian football.

Captain of Rovers FC, Inyang Asuquo mentioned their challenges to include: lack of adequate funding, rickety team bus, poor medical attention to players, funding for players' camping, among others.

The captain thanked the governor for the increment of subvention for them, promising that his team will do everything within its power to repay the confidence of the present administration.

Responding, the governor reiterated his commitment to the club and the welfare of the players.