Nigeria: Gov Otu Boosts Rovers FC With Increased Subvention, Team Bus

23 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eyo Charles, Calabar

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has announced increment in the monthly subvention to the state-owned football club, Calabar Rovers from N5m to N10m.

The governor who pledged to provide the club with a brand new bus said he wants to see football run as business in the state.

Governor Otu made this known recently in Calabar when the former giants of Nigerian football paid him a courtesy call to intimate him of their challenges and commend him for his support.

He also used the opportunity to commend the team's 18-year-old goalkeeper, Clinton Andy, who was on international duty with Nigeria's under- 20 national team.

The governor charged players and members of staff of Rovers FC to double their efforts in the hope of returning the Club to its pride of place as a major force in Nigerian football.

Captain of Rovers FC, Inyang Asuquo mentioned their challenges to include: lack of adequate funding, rickety team bus, poor medical attention to players, funding for players' camping, among others.

The captain thanked the governor for the increment of subvention for them, promising that his team will do everything within its power to repay the confidence of the present administration.

Responding, the governor reiterated his commitment to the club and the welfare of the players.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.