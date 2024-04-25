Nigeria: Inmates Escape As Rainstorm Destroys Nigerian Correctional Centre

Ye Jinghan / Unsplash
(File photo)
25 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

A storm during a heavy rainfall destroyed parts of the old Suleja custodial centre around 9 p.m., allowing many inmates to escape from the facility

Some inmates have escaped from the old Suleja Correctional Centre in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State after a rainstorm destroyed parts of the facility Wednesday night.

Sources in Suleja said the storm during heavy rainfall destroyed parts of the custodial centre around 9 p.m., allowing many inmates to escape from the facility.

The rainstorm destroyed parts of the prison building and exposed the inner fence protecting one of the cells where inmates were kept.

A resident of Suleja town confirming the incident said: "We helped to arrest two of the inmates and handed them over to the prison authorities."

It was learnt that security agents have been deployed to blackspots in Suleja in search of the fleeing inmates.

Meanwhile, it was observed that security had been beefed up on the Minna-Suleja and Suleja-Kaduna roads, including the Madalla axis of the Minna-Abuja road.

The state's Comptroller of Prisons could not be immediately reached for his reaction, but a senior officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to journalists, confirmed the development.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.