Liberia: Lipo Partners With Cari to Drive Innovation in Agric Sector

The Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO) has signed an MOU with the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) for the establishment of the Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC).

The TISC at CARI, which will be supported by the World Intellectual Property Organization, would facilitate unhindered access to highly sought-after technology-related information, patent databases for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs within the agricultural domain.

The center would also not just assist its diverse users in identifying and protecting their intellectual property rights but facilitate the commercialization of innovative agricultural technologies, thereby fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth--in strengthening President Joseph Boakai's ARREST agenda.

The groundbreaking partnership, which is the first between two government entities, is geared toward bolstering CARI agricultural innovation and research capacities.

The MOU signing ceremony, held at the headquarters of LIPO in Monrovia, underscored the shared commitment of both institutions to foster an environment conducive to innovation, research, and development within Liberia's agricultural sector.

Through the establishment of the TISC at CARI, stakeholders anticipate a transformative impact on the institute's research capabilities, paving the way for enhanced productivity, sustainability, and competitiveness in the agricultural landscape.

The center, LIPO Director-General Garmai Koboi noted, would not only foster a culture of innovation but also provide researchers and innovators with the necessary tools and resources to protect and commercialize their intellectual property assets.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Liberia, as we unite efforts to leverage technology and intellectual property rights for the advancement of agriculture," Madam Koboi said in a brief remark at the MOU signing ceremony at LIPO headquarters on UN Drive, Old Labor Ministry Building.

"The MOU underscores our commitment to leveraging innovation and technology for the advancement of agriculture in Liberia," Madam Koboi added. Through TISC, we are creating a conducive environment for researchers and innovators to thrive, driving economic growth and sustainable development."

Echoing similar sentiments, Anthony Taplah, CARI Head of Program, Agricultural Mechanization, and Irrigation Engineering, emphasized that the TISC project is a significant step for CARI in enhancing its research capacities and driving agricultural innovation.

"This collaboration with LIPO will enable us to access valuable resources, expertise, and networks, empowering our researchers to translate their innovative ideas into tangible solutions that address the evolving needs of Liberia's agricultural sector," Mr. Taplah added.

The TISC project, when commenced in a few months' time, would build the capacity of researchers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in intellectual property management and technology commercialization, empowering them to contribute to the sustainable development of Liberia's agricultural sector.

It fits President Boakai's vision of leveraging the potentials of agriculture to drive Liberia's economic growth--for which intellectual property rights can play a central role.

Meanwhile, the MOU with CARI is one of the seven institutional agreements that LIPO has signed with various institutions in order to roll out the TISC project in Liberia. The seven other institutions are United Methodist University; iCampus Liberia; Starz University; and Ministry of Health (through the Division of Alternative and Complementary Medicines). The remaining two are Maretha School of Professional Studies (MSPS); and Scholars Research Center.