Liberia: Up's Nyan Twayen Takes Decisive Lead

The senatorial candidate of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Nyan D. Twayen, has taken a significant lead over his main rival, Rep. Samuel G. Kogar, in the first provisional results of the senatorial election in Nimba County.

With about 157 out of 736 polling places checked as of April 24, Twayen has garnered approximately 19,966 votes, while Kogar has received around 3,737 votes. Former Senator Thomas Grupee and Armstrong Gobac Selekpo follow with 520 and 317 votes, respectively.

The provisional results, released by the National Elections Commission (NEC) on Wednesday, April 24, have sparked early celebrations among Twayen's supporters, particularly on popular social media platforms in Nimba.

Immediately after the NEC's provisional results, the UP immediately published what they termed as progressive results from their war room, indicating that out of the 78% of the votes the team has checked, their candidate leads with about 26,000 votes, expressing optimism of victory.

As the vote tallying process continues, tensions between the Dan and Mano tribes have surfaced, prompting Twayen's media team to issue a statement urging supporters to avoid tribal rhetoric and promote unity and inclusivity in the county.

"As the vote tallying process continues, the Nya D. Twayen Movement for Senate wishes to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to unity and inclusivity in Nimba County," the release noted. "While we maintain a significant lead in the ongoing tallying process, we await the final confirmation of Senator-Elect Nya Twayen Jr.'s victory throughout this period, so we urge all supporters to uphold the values of unity and respect for all tribes in Nimba County."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The outcomes of the Nimba senatorial elections seem to be contravening electoral norms in the county as the will of Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, for the first time in many years, seems to be ignored at the polls.

Despite being in a political marraiage with the UP, Senator Johnson shocked many last month when he withdrew his support to the UP candidate, pointing out a litany of personal differences with President Joseph Nyuma and the government.

Many saw the withdrawal of the Senator's support to UP as a setback to Twayen's bid because it has been an established political fact in the county that whatever PYJ wants, PYJ gets. This, however, seems not to be the case this time.

While the potential victory for Twayen seems promising, his opponents, Rep. Kogar and former Senator Grupee, have yet to concede defeat. However, Gobac Selekpo, another contender, has conceded but refrained from congratulating anyone.

The voter turnout in the election appears slow but peaceful, with sporadic casting of ballots reported at polling places.

"The voters are coming sporadically, but we are getting there gradually," said one of the poll workers at Pearson Campus Precinct. "Maybe the turnout will improve during the late hours."

The race features four male candidates from different parts of Nimba, and the final voter roll indicates a significant number of registered voters in the county. However, it is unlikely that all registered voters will participate in the by-election, as logistical challenges may prevent some from turning out to vote.