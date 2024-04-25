Nigerian Woman Breaks Guinness World Record With Longest Interview Marathon

Since June 2023 when Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon, many Nigerians have been making attempts at setting or breaking world records in different spheres of life.

Nigerian Youtuber and social media entrepreneur, Clara Chizoba Kronborg, has broken the Guiness world record for the longest interviewing marathon with a time of 55 hours 24 seconds.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) announced this via a post on its website on Wednesday.

The previous record was 37 hours 44 minutes which was achieved in 2022 by Rob Oliver from the United States of America.

The new feat

MsKronborg grew up in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State in South-east Nigeria.

Renowned for hosting a talk show on YouTube, she interviewed 90 people of various nationalities and occupations, including politicians, business owners, content creators, actors, real estate agents among others.

The GWR said the conversations were centred on how each guest achieved success in their respective field.

"This record attempt was about bringing together diverse individuals, sharing their inspiring narratives, and forging meaningful connections on a global scale.

"I am committed to amplifying voices, particularly those of hardworking women, and using their stories to inspire others facing similar challenges," she said.

Long walk to success

According to the GWR, Ms Kronborg's success came after she overcame several obstacles to achieve the feat.

Her record attempt took place on a docked yacht in the Spanish city of Marbella, where she currently lives.

In addition to the usually sunny harbour being struck by a heavy rainstorm in the area, the social media entrepreneur faced several difficulties during her record attempt.

Speaking of her experience during her attempt, Ms Kronborg said her voice became "very hoarse and rusty" but she avoided losing it by drinking lots of water.

As with all 'longest marathon' record attempts, she accrued five minutes of rest time after each hour of interviewing; only during these breaks was she permitted to nap, change her clothes, or go to the bathroom.

She wore adult diapers throughout her record attempt to compensate for the large volume of water she was consuming.

"Even worse, my period started the same day, and I was already having intense menstrual cramps," she revealed.

"At some point I was literally dripping pee and period stains, but I persevered and kept my eyes on the goal. To anyone who ever reads this, once you find your purpose, go after it with everything you've got."

More obstacles

Ms Kronborg also suffered neck and back aches, which her team relieved with massages during her rest breaks.

She struggled with sleepiness at multiple points but said she gained a "battery recharge" every time she began interviewing a new guest, as she was eager to hear their story.

For her, enduring all the hardships was worth it.

"Recalling everything I went through physically, mentally, financially, emotionally - it feels so unreal," she said.

"I am extremely proud of this accomplishment because I know lives have been touched and changed.

"This achievement is dedicated to all those who dare to dream and persist, regardless of the challenges they face."

Hilda Baci effect

Since June 2023 when Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen achieved a new GWR for the longest cook-a-thon, many Nigerians have been making attempts at setting or breaking world records in different spheres of life.

Guinness World Records, at some point, said they had received some 1,500 applications from Nigerians in just two months.

Before Ms Baci, there was 15-year-old Vincent Okezie, a secondary school student, who set four Guinness World Records in 2022.

The teenager told PREMIUM TIMES that he felt rejected because Nigerians did not celebrate his achievements the way they did when Ms Baci set her world record.

"I feel like my country has rejected me. Also, I feel not recognised. I asked myself if it were only women that are usually recognised in Nigeria because even though other boys won Guinness World Records in my academy, nobody celebrated them or recognised them," he said.