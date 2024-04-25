Lesotho: Authorities Must Stop Threats Against Lesotho Tribune's Journalists and Proprietor

press release

Responding to reports of continued harassment, intimidation and threats against Phafane Nkotsi, journalist and proprietor of Lesotho Tribune and Lesotho Times, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

"Amnesty International is appalled by the harassment, intimidation and threats against journalist and media proprietor Phafane Nkotsi. The threatening notes found at the premises of Lesotho Tribune are despicable and designed to send a chilling message to journalists and the media. This attack on freedom of expression and media freedom must stop."

"Amnesty International believes that Phafane Nkotsi has been targeted in relation to recent publication by the Lesotho Tribune of allegations of corruption at the Public Officers Defined Contribution Fund (the pension fund)."

"We urge the authorities to ensure the safety and security of Phafane Nkotsi and his family. Authorities must promptly, independently and impartially investigate reports of harassment, intimidation and threats against Phafane Nkotsi, and bring those responsible to justice in fair trials."

"Lesotho authorities must publicly condemn the harassment, intimidation, threats, and attacks against Phafane Nkotsi, the Lesotho Tribune and other journalists, and ensure all journalists can work without fear of reprisals."

Background

On 17 April 2024, staff members at the Lesotho Tribune found three notes on newsroom desks, which read: "Stay away from Pension Fund issues if you still value peace in your household NJ Phafane, your beautiful [redacted] is doing an amazing job on you."

This is not the first time Phafane Nkotsi has been targeted in connection with his work as a journalist and proprietor of Lesotho Times. On 28 January 2024 and 4 February 2024, the Lesotho Tribune published two articles as part of an eight-part investigative series on how Mergence Investment Managers and Cadient Partners Lesotho "entrenched their interests at the Pension Fund since 2011, significantly prejudicing the Fund and its members". Mergence Investment Managers filed an urgent application to the High Court of Lesotho seeking, among other things, to prohibit the Lesotho Tribune from publishing further articles in the series -- an application that was later dismissed by the court.