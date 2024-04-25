Nigeria: Flights Diverted As Fire Breaks Out At Lagos Airport

"Efforts are on to ventilate the smoke from the building. In the meantime, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA have been diverted to the D Wing," FAAN's Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Orah said.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has diverted all flight operations from the E wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) following a fire outbreak at the terminal.

According to a statement by FAAN's Director of Public Affairs, Obiageli Orah, the smoke was noticed on Thursday morning at about 05:29.

"At 05:29 hrs, smoke was detected billowing from the T54 Bridge, leading electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the entire E Wing.

"The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) team was quick to respond, arriving at the scene by 5:30 hrs," the statement read.

Mrs Orah stated that initial suspicions pointed to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause, but that a thorough investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

She disclosed that the incident, which escalated into a fire, was later brought under control by 06:41 hrs.

Mrs Orah said efforts to ventilate the smoke from the building were in progress, adding that all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA had been diverted to the D Wing in the meantime.