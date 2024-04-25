Nigeria: Flights Diverted As Fire Breaks Out At Lagos Airport

25 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

"Efforts are on to ventilate the smoke from the building. In the meantime, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA have been diverted to the D Wing," FAAN's Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Orah said.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has diverted all flight operations from the E wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) following a fire outbreak at the terminal.

According to a statement by FAAN's Director of Public Affairs, Obiageli Orah, the smoke was noticed on Thursday morning at about 05:29.

"At 05:29 hrs, smoke was detected billowing from the T54 Bridge, leading electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the entire E Wing.

"The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) team was quick to respond, arriving at the scene by 5:30 hrs," the statement read.

Mrs Orah stated that initial suspicions pointed to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause, but that a thorough investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

She disclosed that the incident, which escalated into a fire, was later brought under control by 06:41 hrs.

Mrs Orah said efforts to ventilate the smoke from the building were in progress, adding that all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA had been diverted to the D Wing in the meantime.

