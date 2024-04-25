Nigeria: Low Investments, Non-Channelisation Hamper Water Transport - Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that low investments, non-channelisation and dredging of navigable waterways have over the years hindered water transport in Nigeria.

Speaking at this year's Maritime Business Roundtable Breakfast meeting held in Lagos, Oyetola noted that inland waterways transport will reduce energy consumption and further reduce the negative impact on the environment.

According to him, more volumes at much lower rates could be transported through inland waters, but noted that safety and security concerns on the nation's waterways is still a worrisome issue.

He explained that the government is considering the deployment of advanced monitoring and surveillance systems to tackle the issues of safety and security on the waterways.

His words "It is obvious that the use of advanced monitoring and surveillance system is one of the key aspects of improving safety and security concerns in our inland waterways. However, in the light of its significance, there is the need for our country to leverage on technologies such as satellite imagery, drones and sensors to enhance the ability to detect and respond to security threats in real time.

"These tools not only help in preventing incidents but also assist in improving response times and maximize the impact of any potential danger.

"It is pertinent to highlight that, while these technological advancements offer great promises, the human aspect in ensuring safety and security is not to be neglected. Training and equipping manpower in the industry with necessary skills and knowledge to effectively utilize these technologies are just as crucial as implementing the tools themselves, as such a well-trained workforce is essential.

"On the roadmap for the inland waterways transport in Nigeria, I can assure you that the government recognises that in order to stimulate and promote growth of the sub-sector, for more efficiency, connectivity and reliability, it must focus on areas such as dredging key waterways, construction of new ports and terminals, improving navigational aids and safety measures, regulatory reforms, use of new technologies etc."