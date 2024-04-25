Nigeria: 560 Naval Personnel to Participate in 2024 Inter-Command Competition

The Nigerian Navy has commenced the 2024 Inter- Command Football, Volleyball and Tug of War competition ,with a view to discovering new talents that would represent the Service at the forthcoming Armed Forces Game in June 2024.

Declaring the competition open yesterday, at the Nigerian Navy Sport Complex, Navy Town, in Ojo area of Lagos, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, disclosed that 560 naval personnel from seven commands would compete for laurels both as individuals and as team, in football, volleyball and tug of war.

The CNS who was represented by the Chief of Administration, Rear Admiral Kenneth Ezete , explained that the aim of the competition " is to enhance both physical and mental fitness level of personnel as well as to encourage esprit-de-corps.

"The discovery of new and exciting talent during the competition will ensure that the Nigerian Navy will continue to serve as a feeder of championships in the Armed Forces, national and international sporting meets".

He therefore urged participants to inculcate fair-play and exhibit high level of decorum during the games, even as he expressed optimism that new benchmarks for sporting excellence in the Nigerian Navy would be set .

He said, "I implore our gallant athletes standing here today, to push to the limits of your abilities as sports men and women and create indelible moments that will ensure the success of the competition.

Notwithstanding, the ethics of sportsmanship, discipline and integrity must be maintained at all levels of the competition to promote bonding and togetherness.

" To the officials, I want you to exhibit high standards and principles involved in officiating standard sporting events. We urge you to be professional in your callings and responsibilities. The sporting events are not a do or die affair as the objective is to select the best hands for the Nigerian Navy.

"As we are all aware that developing a virile sporting environment is as good as developing a healthy fighting force for the Nigerian Navy. This occasion will continue to remind us of all of the efforts the Nigerian Navy is making to invest in sports. Presently the Nigerian Navy has one of the best Volleyball teams known as 'The CNS Spikers,' who are currently the champions of the Nigerian Volleyball League. This is definitely not a small feat attained by the Nigerian Navy".

Speaking earlier, Chairman , Main Organizing Committee, Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, said the competition which would end on Friday, April 26,2024, had seven participating commands comprising Naval Headquarters/Autonomous units Command, Western Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command, Central Naval Command, Naval Training Command, Logistics Command and Naval Doctrine Command.

He disclosed that for the first time in the history of Nigerian Navy Inter-Command competitions, Naval Doctrine Command, the Nigerian Navy Ship PROSPERITY and

Communication and Information Technology Workshop, Apapa, contributing athletes, would be competing as athletes for the Command".