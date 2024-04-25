Nigeria/Burkina Faso: Dominican Republic 2024 - Olowookere Invites 25 Players to Camp for Burkina Faso

press release

Chidi, Kareem, and Moshood, the players responsible for a stunning 12-goal haul against the C.A.R, have been recalled

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has invited 25 players to the camp of the U17 girls' national team, the Flamingos, ahead of next month's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup qualifying fixture against Burkina Faso.

The list includes four goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders, and seven forwards.

Olowookere, who led the Flamingos to a first-ever World Cup bronze medal finish in India last year, saw the girls fire from all cylinders in a 12-0 rout of their counterparts from the Central African Republic over two legs in Douala and Abuja in the second round of the African qualifying series in February.

Harmony Chidi, who scored five of the 12 goals, and Ramota Kareem and Shakirat Moshood, who netted a brace each in the 12-goal haul, are among the 25 players called up.

Both teams will clash in the first leg of this third-round fixture at the Stade 4 August in Ouagadougou on Sunday, 12th May with the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Saturday, 18th May.

This year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finale takes place in the Dominican Republic.

INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Elizabeth Boniface (Kwara Ladies); Sylvia Echefu (Confluence Queens); Favour Edward (Naija Ratels)

Defenders: Prisca Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Jumai Adebayo (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies); Oluwatoyin Olowookere (Ekiti Queens); Rokibat Azeez (Royal Queens); Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Vivian Ekezie (Heartland Queens)

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Mary Aderemi (Bayelsa Queens); Ololade Isiaka (Abia Angels); Farida Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons); Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Oghenemairo Obruthe (City Sports); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy)

Forwards: Edidiong Etim (Bayelsa Queens); Yetunde Ayantosho (Heartland Queens); Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Kudirat Arogundade (Green Foot); Ramota Kareem (Honey Badgers); Aisha Animashaun (Naija Ratels); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels)