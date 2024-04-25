Nigeria: Former Newswatch CEO, Ray Ekpu, Loses Wife

Mr Ekpu said his wife, Uyai, died at the age of 73 after a brief illness.

Former Editor-in-Chief/Chief Executive Officer of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, has announced the death of his wife, Uyai Ekpu.

Mrs Ekpu, aged 73, died on Sunday after a brief illness, her husband said in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

She was a senior staff member of the Centre for Management Development (CMD), where she retired in 2011 as acting director, Management Education and Training.

"Uyai obtained both a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Masters degree in Library Science from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State. She also obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from Enugu State University of Technology, Enugu State.

"She also earned diplomas from the Maastricht School of Management and the Ghana Institute of Management and Personnel Administration, Ghana," Mr Ekpu said.

The veteran journalist said her late wife was a believer in family values, community service and inclusivity and also had the gift of compassion and love for God.

The deceased is survived by several relatives including her husband, Mr Ekpu, three children and six grandchildren.

The funeral arrangements, Mr Ekpu said, will be announced in due course.

Mr Ekpu hails from Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.