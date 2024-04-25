Nigeria: Don't Panic Over Earth Movement, Experts Advise Plateau Community

A team of experts that carried out an investigation of an earth movement in Zot community in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State during the weekend have said that there is no cause for alarm.

A document obtained by our correspondent from the scientists who carried out the investigation reads in part: "On the 3rd of April, 2024, sudden earth movements were experienced in parts of Zot, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

"The movements were accompanied by large noises that sounded like explosions, which left members of the community terrified because it cracked the walls of a building and also shattered the roof.

"The community immediately reported the incident to Barkin Ladi local govt authority, who reported same to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Minerals Development."

Mr Samuel Jaryum, Director, Exploration in the ministry, who visited the site on April 9, 2024, confirmed the occurrence of the earth movement and led a team of geoscientists from Geodesy, Toro; Centre for Remote Sensing, Jos, and the Department of Geology, University of Jos; for detailed investigation to unravel the remote cause of the earth movement after an approval by Gov Caleb Mutfwang.

He explained that based on their findings, there was no cause for alarm as further detailed investigation would be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the earth movement.