Nigeria: Mariam Bolaji Wins 2024 Spanish Para Badminton International

Nigeria Para Badminton star, Mariam Eniola Bolaji has won the women's singles SL3 title at the just concluded Spanish Para Badminton International 2024 in Victoria, Spain.

The world number 10 overwhelmed world number 6 Oksana Kozyna from Ukraine 2-0 (21-13, 21-8) to clinch the gold medal over the weekend.

Bolaji had defeated world number 13 Emona Ivanova (Bulgaria) 2-0 (21-4, 21-8) to set up a clash with the 2023 silver medallist in the finals.

In round two, Mariam Bolaji defeated India's Mandeep Kaur Mandeep, seeded number one 2-0 (21-10, 21-8). Earlier, Bolaji beat Victoria Bailey of England 2-0 (21-5, 21-4) in round one of the 2024 Spanish International.

The President, the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih expressed delight over the latest victory of gold medallist, Mariam Eniola Bolaji.

Orbih said Eniola's performance has been encouraging, adding that she has become a force in world Para Badminton.

He said, "I am excited Mariam Eniola Bolaji has won her second Spanish International since making her debut in 2021. Bolaji won her first gold medal in 2021 and made history in 2024 by winning the gold medal against highly experienced Oksana Kozyna. Kozyna (World number 6) who had a better edge looking at the statistics because she placed second in 2023 but Bolaji showed class in the final with her spectacular performance in the final.

"The Paris Paralympic Games is fast approaching and the Federation will do everything within its powers to see that she gets adequate attention because she stands a better chance of winning a medal for Nigeria".