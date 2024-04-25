Ghana: The Civil Service Supports Government's Effort to Maintain Peace and Security - Head of the Civil Service

The Head of the Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, has emphasized the civil service role in supporting government's efforts to maintain peace and security within the sub-region.

"We must acknowledge the immense efforts of all civil service employees and public servants to promote good governance as a sign to peace, security and stability," he added.

Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh said this at the launch of the 2024 Civil Service Week Celebration and 2023 Awards Ceremony with the theme: "Combating Threats to Sub-Regional Peace and Security: Perspectives of the Civil Service" on Wednesday in Accra.

He indicated that the theme projects the pivotal role and remarkable achievements of the civil service in various critical areas which contributes significantly to the nation's peace, security and enhance the image as a citadel of good governance.

He remarked that West Africa's peace, security and governance has been marked by both success and problems, adding that Ghana has been perfectly positioned to serve as a model of peace, security and stability in the Sub Region.

On ICT, Dr Aggrey- Darkoh stated that the civil service has embarked on several digital reforms in line with government's digitalization agenda to provide the necessary framework in positioning the country as a well-equipped nation for the ever-growing global space.

"The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization continues to migrate MDAs and MMDAs onto the Smart Workplace platform.

This is to ensure the integration of emails, skype for business, and online storage using collaborative tools. The Civil Service is steadfast in its commitment to assisting the Government in strengthening the public bureaucracy we so passionately support government to respond to the needs and aspirations of our people," he reiterated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Labour Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged workers to take advantage of Civil Service Week and exchange ideas with colleagues from various the public service and private sector organizations.

On her part, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Madam Eva Esselba Mends stated that the Civil Service Week Celebration fosters the synergy between the public, private sector and all key stakeholders to dialogue to enhance service delivery and national development.

She added that the event provides a platform for reflection, collaboration, action and opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability.

She was hopeful that the celebration would propel workers to a future of peace, stability and progress.

"Let us seize this opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practices, and chart a course forward that ensures the continued prosperity and security of our nation and the sub-region as a whole," she said.

Programmes lined up for the 2024 Civil Service Week Celebration include: a clean-up exercise within the Ministries; Thanksgiving Service for both Christian and Muslim Staff, Policy Fair/ Exhibition, Public Lecture, Quiz Competition and Policy Dialogue on key national policy issues, an Inter-Ministerial Cooking Competition and Final matches of the ongoing inter-Ministerial Football Tournament.

The event would be climaxed with an Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).