Nigeria: China Chamber Debunks Reports of Discrimination Against Nigerians

China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria has refuted a report that a Chinese supermarket within the premises of the Royal Choice Estate, Airport Road, Abuja, has stopped Nigerians from accessing its facility to buy groceries.

An online edition of a national daily had released a video where it alleged that a Nigerian who tried to gain access to the premises was denied because Nigerians are not allowed to shop in the supermarket, only Chinese, which sparked an outrage in Nigeria.

In an official statement yesterday, the chamber clarified that the Royal Choice Estate is not a supermarket as widely reported, but rather comprises an office complex and residential apartments.

"The China Chamber of Commerce is one of several enterprises using the facility, and the supermarket in question is located in the residential area of the estate, which is unrelated to the China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria," it said.

The chamber further said the residential area of the estate consists of privately-occupied residents who adhere to security protocols in granting access to external visitors. It added that no individual was subjected to discrimination or denied access to the estate or supermarket to buy groceries as widely believed.

The statement noted that although there was an altercation at the estate's entrance gate between the security personnel and a customer, this does not represent the official position of the estate management or the chamber of commerce.

The China General Chamber of Commerce stressed its commitment to equality and inclusiveness and welcomed first-hand visits to witness the truth.

"Our principles are to enhance friendship between the people of both countries and promote economic development," the chamber added.