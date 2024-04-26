South Africa: SA On Track to Eliminate Malaria Disease By 2028

The Department of Health says South Africa is on track to achieve malaria elimination status by 2028, as outlined in the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan.

This, according to the department, is despite facing challenges such as heightened heatwaves exacerbated by climate change, with the potential to directly impact transmission and the burden of disease.

According to the department, malaria elimination promises both health and economic benefits, in line with the goals of the 2030 National Development Plan and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"This has the potential to also benefit the Southern African countries collectively on issues of trade, tourism, health, and economic growth," the statement read.

While progress has been made in reducing the burden of malaria in provinces such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal, the department believes further efforts are needed to curb local transmission.

South Africa is today joining the global community to observe World Malaria Day to recognise global efforts to control malaria to reduce the burden of the disease and avoid preventable deaths.

Each year on April 25, South Africa joins the global community in recognising World Malaria Day.

The Department of Health has since urged all stakeholders, including communities, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations and international partners to collaborate in intensifying the fight against malaria, aiming to foster a healthier and more equitable world for current and future generations.

Malaria is a preventable and curable life-threatening disease transmitted by a type of female mosquito called Anopheles, which remains a significant global health concern.

In 2022, an estimated 249 million new cases and approximately 608 000 deaths were reported, with Sub-Saharan Africa enduring the most of the burden.

In South Africa, 9 795 cases and 106 deaths were reported in 2023, demonstrating notable progress, including the subnational elimination of malaria in the King Cetshwayo District of KwaZulu-Natal.

"The government is committed to integrating the ethos of ensuring equal access to malaria prevention and treatment services for all with the principles of the National Health Insurance, which essentially has the objective of attaining Universal Health Coverage."

The department is of the view that eliminating malaria is an ambitious task that requires sustainable resources, collaboration with neighbouring countries including Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, evidence-based policies, strong partnerships and a dedicated workforce.

"South Africa is working towards strengthening and harnessing its domestic expertise while collaborating with global partners."

Last year, South Africa was amongst the countries that received global prestigious awards from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their efforts to achieve important milestones towards malaria elimination.

The 2024 World Malaria Day will be commemorated under the theme: 'Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world', which focuses on acknowledging the varying effects of malaria on men and women, emphasising the need to address these discrepancies in prevention and healthcare access.

Malaria symptoms include headache, fever, chills, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain that occur up to three weeks after first potential exposure.

However, early diagnosis and treatment are strongly recommended as the disease rapidly progresses to severe illness, often with severe consequences.