Nigeria: Navy Arrests Over 14 Crude Oil Vessels in Four Months - Official

The naval official informed Rivers State Governor Fubara that the Nigerian Navy has moved its training headquarters from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said the state government will continue to support the Nigerian Navy to achieve its mandate of fighting criminalities in the waterways, and oil theft.

Governor Fubara said this in a meeting with the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, and other top naval officers at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Nelson Chukwudi, the chief press secretary to Governor Fubara.

The governor told the visiting delegation that the country was facing myriads of challenges, including insecurity and criminal activities that threaten the national economy, which should not be overlooked.

"The success of the Nigerian Navy in our State, in the areas of oil theft, is because the State Government has given you all the necessary support.

"We have also maintained good relationships with the communities to make sure that whatever it is that is required for these operations to be successful were granted. I am happy to be associated with these very laudable achievements."

"So, I have to say that I am happy that the Chief of Naval Staff, today, is commending the success of the exercise. He is commending the doggedness of the men in fighting oil theft, not just in the Niger Delta, but particularly in our State.

"I want to assure you that we will continue to give them the support, and discourage any act that would be a sabotage to the economy of our State," Mr Fubara said.

Arrest of 14 crude oil vessel

In his remarks during the meeting, the Chief of Naval Staff, Mr Ogalla, acknowledged the support of the Rivers State Government and informed Governor Fubara of the achievements recorded by the Nigerian Navy in the area.

Mr Ogalla thanked the state government for donating two model schools in the state for the Navy for training of personnel. He also told Mr Fubara that a set of former civilians will be graduating on Saturday at the Navy Basic Training School in Onne.

Speaking further, Mr Ogalla said the Navy is relocating its training command headquarters to the state.

Reeling out its achievements in the state, the chief of naval staff said over 14 vessels carrying crude oil have been arrested in the state in four months.

"We are happy to report, today, that the erstwhile location of Headquarters of Naval Training Command, Lagos, is moving to that particular school location in Eleme, tomorrow.

"Over 14 large crude carrying vessels have been arrested within that period. Most of them are at various levels of investigation. We have also arrested several barges and other companies and organisations that are involved in oil theft."