Nigeria: Football Scouts Uncover 'Future Stars' in Plateau, Kaduna

The quest to unearth young and exciting football talents across Nigeria is yielding fruits as officials of Digital Scouting Africa (DSA) have expressed delight with some of their latest discoveries.

Across Jos North and Jos South in Plateau State and Kaduna City in Kaduna State, a handful of players were selected during the talent identification phase.

The programme, held between 23-25 April, unearthed exciting prospects, with a significant number coming from Ajester Football Academy in Jos North.

Emmanuel Obi, project coordinator for the talent identification phase, expressed his enthusiasm about the high turnout and the calibre of players.

"We've always known about Nigeria's wealth of talent," Obi said. "However, the lack of exposure and inadequate football education at the grassroots level have been hindering factors. DSA aims to bridge this gap by providing visibility and fostering better football development."

Nura Nakargo, the coordinator for Jos North LGA centre and proprietor of Ajester Football Academy, commended the programme's structure and selection criteria.

"This is one of the most well-organised scouting initiatives I've encountered," Nakargo remarked. "I'm highly impressed with the organisers, Tosmicom Sports Agency."

The talent hunt billed to get to the nook and crannies of Nigeria continues in Makurdi and Gboko, Benue State, from 27-28 April.