Nigeria: 119 Inmates' Escape - Govt May Relocate Suleja Prison

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubumi Tunji-ojo, said yesterday that the federal government is likely to relocate the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, following Wednesday night's jailbreak in which 119 inmates escaped.

This is even as he put the citizens on alert over the fleeing inmates, saying, " There is no better time to repeat the call to action: if you see something, please say something."

"These criminals would want to go to areas where they will not be easily rearrested. If you spot any unexplained strangers in your community, please call the-security emergency number immediately, and make a report."

He made the comments when he led directors of his ministry on an on- the-spot assessment of the level of damage done on the now deserted Suleja prison facility housing 499 inmates, as against the approved 250 that it was initially built for.

LEADERSHIP Friday had reported that 119 inmates escaped from the Prison facility following a torrential rainfall on Wednesday night which wreaked havoc, resulting in extensive damage to the prison facility.

The downpour, according to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) , caused severe damage to the custodial centre's infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, paving the route for the fleeing inmates to escape.

Tunji-Ojo, however, disclosed that, so far, 13 escapee inmates had been re-arrested.

His reaction follows reports that the facility management would publish the names and pictures of the escaped inmates from the centre on Wednesday.

The minister also stated that security personnel had also been drafted to the surroundings of the facility while the areas have been cordoned off.

He said, "Although some inmates have been recovered and taken back into custody, some are still at large. All security agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure that all that escaped are rearrested and returned to custody.

"I appeal to you, the good people of Niger State and its environs, to remain calm. Rest assured that we will continue to do everything we are constitutionally allowed to do to secure our nation."