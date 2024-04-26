Lesotho: Mosotho Sentenced to 20 Years for Damaging SA Transnet Infrastructure

THE Sasolburg Regional Court has sentenced a young Lesotho national, Leona Moleko (23), to a lengthy imprisonment for tampering with essential Transnet infrastructure and stripping copper.

The court found the accused guilty of theft and tampering with essential infrastructure, as well as being illegally in South Africa.

The accused's sentencing on 9 April was a result of the Welkom Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team's investigation. The incident was reported on 19 February 2022.

Warrant Officer (WO) Fikiswa Matoti, Free State spokesperson of the Hawks, said Moleko was caught red-handed cutting copper cable at the Transnet infrastructure at Wolwehoek in the Zamdela area in the Free State.

She said the police found Moleko in possession of the copper cable worth R40 961.12, and that further investigation discovered he entered South Africa illegally.

WO Matoti said the accused was remanded in custody until his sentencing and was not granted bail because he was a flight risk.

"Moleko was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for tempering with infrastructure, another 10 years imprisonment for theft. He was sentenced to three months' imprisonment for illegally entering or remaining in the country and was declared unfit to possess a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently," said WO Matoti.

