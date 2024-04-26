Lesotho: Fresh Turmoil Hits ABC, Days Before Elective Indaba

...as former GS Mphaka is disqualified for deputy leader's position

...and Mr Mphaka challenges that decision in court

Moroke Sekoboto

THE former ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) is entangled in fresh power struggles, just days before its weekend elective indaba.

The latest fight for power, which has been simmering for weeks, reached fever pitch this week when the ABC national executive committee (NEC) declared longtime members, Moahloli Mphaka and Kefeletsoe Mojela, ineligible to contest for the coveted deputy party leader's post.

Now Mr Mphaka and Ms Mojela have rushed to the High Court to seek intervention. They have filed an urgent application challenging the NEC's decision. The move could plunge the already ailing ABC into further chaos.

The three-day elective conference is scheduled to kick off tomorrow at the Leqele High School and conclude on Sunday.

It was initially supposed to take place on 31 March 2024 but was postponed due to the Easter break.

Mr Mphaka told the Lesotho Times yesterday, that he and Ms Mojela, would not take the rejection lying down.

He said they had already approached the High Court for intervention. They filed an urgent application on Tuesday challenging the NEC's decision. Mr Mphaka was however not sure when the case would be heard.

Mr Mphaka described their disqualification as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

ABC secretary-general, Lebohang Hlaele, issued a circular on Tuesday declaring that Mr Mphaka and Ms Mojela were ineligible to contest for the ABC deputy leader post.

The primary reason advanced by Mr Hlaele, was that they had not served any structures of the party, which is a "precondition to contesting for NEC posts".

"We saw the circular signed by the secretary general, saying we are not eligible to contest hence our lawyers filed a lawsuit yesterday (Tuesday) for the court to interpret the law," Mr Mphaka said.

"If we win, which I highly believe will happen, we will contest through the court order. But we are going to the elections. Time is on our side as the case can be heard on Friday as an urgent application."

According to the ABC constitution, it is a prerequisite for one to have served in lower structures of the party, such as branch and constituency committees, before advancing to the NEC.

Mr Mphaka has never contested elections under the ABC banner nor served in any lower committees as he was a senior public servant most of the time. He was also a key confidante of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

Ms Mojela has also not served in any of the lower structures but was fielded as the party's contestant for the Thaba-Phechela constituency in Mafeteng, at the October 2022 general elections.

However, a defiant Mr Mphaka told this paper that they would attend the conference despite the circular disqualifying them from contesting.

This is because that same ABC clause, being used to disqualify them, under Section C1 of the party's constitution, was removed by a court order in 2019, paving the way for former ABC deputy-leader Nqosa Mahao to contest for the deputy-leader's post.

That moment would lead the ABC, which was already fractured, on a downward spiral that culminated in Prof Mahao breaking away to form the Basotho Action Party (BAP). That was because former leader, Mr Thabane, had resisted Prof Mahao's election and never warmed up to his deputy.

"We are going to the conference, but it must be organised by the NEC. It is their opinion to say we don't qualify but since we failed to resolve our differences internally, we were left with one choice to seek legal interpretation on why they are disqualifying us from contesting the NEC elections," Mr Mphaka said.

"Where two parties don't agree on the interpretation of the law, only the courts of law can intervene."

Mr Mphaka said of utmost importance to him, was to foster unity in the ABC and strive for oneness should he win.

"If I win the deputy leader position, I will strive for oneness and unity and, clean the leadership to serve the party properly. We will set our targets and ensure that we win the next elections...," Mr Mphaka said.

"My vision is to revive the party by instilling public confidence because every political part aims to grow."

Even though he has not served in the party's structures, Mr Mphaka was a long serving Government Secretary (GS) during Mr Thabane's two terms in office from 2012-2015 and then between 2017 to 2020. Prior to his elevation to the plum position of GS, he had also served as a Principal Secretary (PS) in the then Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Mr Mphaka was to be transferred from the GS's office, by Moeketsi Majoro, when he succeeded Mr Thabane in 2020, to another plum position of Lesotho's Chief Delegate to the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission (LHWC), the body tasked with overseeing the development of the multi-billion maloti water infrastructure to supply the product to South Africa.

He is a qualified chartered accountant. It would seem his skills and experience in government would have been a crucial asset to the ABC. But the party's NEC seems to think otherwise.

Endorsed to contest the deputy-leader's post by the NEC, are former secretary-general Samonyane Ntsekele, Leshoboro 'Magents' Mohlajoa, Lehlohonolo Moramotse, Sekhonyana Mosenene and Makoro Makoro of Tsikoane, Malimong, Lithoteng, Thetsane and Matala constituencies respectively.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times yesterday, Mr Ntsekele said with his vast political experience he will try to help the party "as I know where the challenges plaguing the party began".

Mr Ntsekele vowed to stop history from repeating itself should he be voted into the party's powerful structure for the second time, albeit at a more senior level this time.

"I will always use the constitution to guide us and the ABC committees to ensure that we end disputes in the party.....," Mr Ntsekele said.

Mr Ntsekele is the former ABC secretary general, who essentially held fort as leader when founding leader and former Prime Minister, Mr Thabane, went into exile in South Africa at the height of Lesotho's political instability between 2015-2017.

He is also the ABC's former Tsikoane legislator, representing the party from 2012 to 2022. He lost the constituency to the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)'s Malefane Mabote.

"If I win, I will work hard to restore peace and stability within the party, continue with ABC policies to eradicate poverty and ensure growth of the party," Mr Ntsekele said.

"We will renew our policies, bring unity and oneness within the party and work with other parties in the country, regionally and international organisations.

"We want to have good relations with trade unions in and outside of the country including teachers, factory workers, domestic workers, construction and mine workers to revive the ABC."