Ghana: Preach Against Hate Speech, Violent Behaviour ...Peace Council to Stakeholders

The National Peace Council, has urged stakeholders to preach against all forms of violence and hate speech ahead of the December elections.

A member of the council, Sheik Armiyawo Shaibu said misinformation and hate speech could influence public opinion and election outcomes, therefore, stakeholders in the electoral governance should ensure this was guarded against.

Sheik Shaibu, who is also the spokesperson at the office of the of the National Chief Imam, was speaking at the opening of the 2024 Africa's Peace, Investment and Tourism summit aimed at identifying tourism potential and investment opportunities for job creation and economic development was yesterday opened in Accra.

The three-day event was organised by the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) in collaboration with the Office of the Ga Mantse - King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and President of Ga Traditional Council.

With the theme: 'Peace and security: A panacea for Africa's underdevelopment', participants in attendance included policy makers, security experts, traditional rulers, Civil Society Organisations from across the continent.

Sheikh Shaibu said goal 16 of the sustainable development goals which emphasised on peace, justice and strong institutions aimed to considerably reduce all forms of violence by joining hands with governments and communities to find lasting solutions to conflict and insecurity.

He, thus, urged agencies of the democratic system, to work professionally and efficiently, to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful environment before,

He called on the government, religious and traditional leaders to lead the fight against violence, ahead of the general election by preaching against the act at every opportunity.

According to him, misinformation had become a "weapon" in the world of politics, capable of influencing public opinion and potentially swaying election outcomes.

"The 2020 elections were no exception, with false narratives and misleading content spreading like wildfire. The consequences of these actions cannot be underestimated," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DDLF, David Douglas, said the summit, beyond economic considerations, underscored the vital impact of leadership in championing peace and community development, inspiring participants to be become catalyst for positive change in their communities and nations.

"The summit place spotlight on the pivotal roles of creative arts in bridging cultural differences and promoting social cohesion," he added.

Mr Douglas said beside the economic and leadership roles, the summit recognised the significance of tourism and cultural exchange, by promoting the rich cultural heritage of the African continent, while strengthening regional unity, collaboration, innovation and knowledge transfer.