Nigeria Wins 2023 ICC Development Award for Africa

The Nigeria Cricket Federation under-17 championship continues to provide competitive playing opportunities for boys and girls across the country

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Nigeria as the regional winner of the ICC Development Awards.

The world cricket governing body made this known in a statement on Thursday when it released the regional winners of the 2023 edition of the awards.

The ICC said the awards were to celebrate the world-leading initiatives and innovative programmes delivered by ICC members to grow the game around the globe.

The cricket body noted that the awards, established in 2002, were also aimed at highlighting the remarkable success stories of its members.

William Glenwright, ICC general manager, development, pointed out that Nigeria gained recognition for the success of its national under-17 championships.

"The Nigeria Cricket Federation under-17 Cricket Championship continues to provide competitive playing opportunities for boys and girls across the country, he said.

The annual under-17 championship, supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), remains pivotal in nurturing the sport at the grassroots level by identifying talented players who have later represented Nigeria in global competitions.

Meanwhile, the regional winners will now be put forward for voting to determine the global awardees in each category.