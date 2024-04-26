Nigeria Wins 2023 ICC Development Award for Africa

26 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigeria Cricket Federation under-17 championship continues to provide competitive playing opportunities for boys and girls across the country

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Nigeria as the regional winner of the ICC Development Awards.

The world cricket governing body made this known in a statement on Thursday when it released the regional winners of the 2023 edition of the awards.

The ICC said the awards were to celebrate the world-leading initiatives and innovative programmes delivered by ICC members to grow the game around the globe.

The cricket body noted that the awards, established in 2002, were also aimed at highlighting the remarkable success stories of its members.

William Glenwright, ICC general manager, development, pointed out that Nigeria gained recognition for the success of its national under-17 championships.

"The Nigeria Cricket Federation under-17 Cricket Championship continues to provide competitive playing opportunities for boys and girls across the country, he said.

The annual under-17 championship, supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), remains pivotal in nurturing the sport at the grassroots level by identifying talented players who have later represented Nigeria in global competitions.

Meanwhile, the regional winners will now be put forward for voting to determine the global awardees in each category.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.